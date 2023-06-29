GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below 38.2% Fibo. amid stronger USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • GBP/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday.
  • The Fed’s hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and is seen weighing on the pair.
  • The setup seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers near the 1.2645 region during the Asian session and turns lower for the second straight day on Thursday. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2620 area, down just over 0.10% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of a two-week low touched on Wednesday.

The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near a two-week high and continues to draw support from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's overnight hawkish remarks, reiterating that two rate increases are likely this year. The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is weighed down by worries about economic headwinds stemming from a far more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE). This, in turn, is seen exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair and favours bearish traders.

From a technical perspective, spot prices now seem to have found acceptance below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-June rally. This validates the near-term negative outlook and supports prospects for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's recent sharp retracement slide from a 14-month peak, around the 1.2848-1.2850 region set on June 16. That said, oscillators on the daily chart - though have been losing traction - are yet to confirm the bearish bias and warrant some caution for aggressive traders.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.2600 mark, or the overnight swing low, before positioning for any further losses. The GBP/USD pair might then slide to the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2580 region, en route to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 1.2540 zone. This is followed by 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2515 region and the 1.2500 psychological mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a further depreciating move.

On the flip side, any positive move above the 1.2640-1.2645 area, coinciding with the 38.2% Fibo. level, is likely to confront stiff resistance near a horizontal support breakpoint, just ahead of the 1.2700 mark. This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2715-1.2720 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter will negate the negative bias and lift the GBP/USD pair beyond the 1.2760-1.2765 intermediate hurdle, towards the 1.2800 mark en route to the YTD peak, near the 1.2840-1.2850 region.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2626
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.2635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2635
Daily SMA50 1.254
Daily SMA100 1.2368
Daily SMA200 1.2096
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2753
Previous Daily Low 1.2606
Previous Weekly High 1.2845
Previous Weekly Low 1.2685
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2662
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2697
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2577
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2519
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2869

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction

AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction

AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed

EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed

EUR/USD grinds near the weekly low surrounding 1.0860 as bears attack the monthly support line amid early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as the top-tier inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US loom.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge

Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge

Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.

Gold News

UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe

UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe

The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. 

Read more

After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open

After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open

Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures