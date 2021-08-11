GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound from 1.3800 prints bullish flag

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD holds onto the recovery moves inside a bullish chart pattern.
  • Firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor buyers.
  • 1.3910 becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls, bears may aim for late July tops.

GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3870-65, after snapping a three-day uptrend, amid Thursday’s Asian session.

The cable pair dropped to the lowest in 12 days before bouncing off 1.3802 the previous day. In doing so, the quote portrays a bullish flag formation on the four-hour (4H) play.

In addition to the upside favoring chart pattern, the pair’s sustained trading above 200-SMA and steady RSI, modest as well, keep GBP/USD buyers hopeful.

However, a convergence of the flag’s upper line and early July’s top, surrounding 1.3910, becomes a strong resistance for the bulls to cross before aiming the previous month’s high near 1.3985 and the 1.4000 threshold.

Meanwhile, 200-SMA around 1.3830 will initially challenge the pullback moves before the support line of the flag, near 1.3810, stops the GBP/USD sellers.

Even if the pair drops below 1.3810, the 1.3800 round figure and July 22 peak close to the 1.3785, will test the bears.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3867
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3831
Daily SMA50 1.3907
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3767
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3873
Previous Daily Low 1.3828
Previous Weekly High 1.3958
Previous Weekly Low 1.3861
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3845
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3821
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3802
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3911

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

