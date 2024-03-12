- GBP/USD has pulled back after touching resistance from the 200-week SMA.
- The pair could be forming an ABC move on the daily chart with a target in the 1.3000s.
- The 4-hour chart is looking a little vulnerable but remains supported for now.
GBP/USD has been rallying higher but it has stalled at the start of the new week after touching resistance at the 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA). So far, the pullback looks like a correction in an evolving uptrend.
Pound Sterling vs US Dollar: Weekly chart
The pair has probably formed a bullish three-wave ABC Measured Move. If so, we are currently in the middle of the C wave, which should end somewhere between 1.3045 – 61.8% Fibonacci extension of wave A – and 1.3340, which is where C is 100% of A. The July highs in the 1.3130s is another target for the end of C.
Pound Sterling vs US Dollar: Daily chart
A strong, decisive move back above the 1.2890 highs could provide the confirmation of an extension of C to its target.
The 4-hour chart below shows a less bullish short-term technical picture.
Pound Sterling vs US Dollar: 4-hour chart
GBP/USD has started to slide lower, reversing the rising peaks and troughs. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has also crossed below its signal line offering a bearish sell signal.
The short-term uptrend is, therefore, a little in doubt, however, the fact that momentum on the way down from the March 8 peak has been slower than on the way up continues to favor a pullback rather than reversal thesis.
It is possible this pullback could continue lower to support between 1.2730 (from the 200-4hr SMA) and 1.2680, before turning around.
Traders should watch for a bullish candlestick reversal pattern or peaks and troughs climbing again for a sign the dominant uptrend is resuming. A break above 1.2860, if accompanied by strong momentum, would also suggest bulls are back in the saddle, with targets at the aforementioned ends of Wave C.
A break below 1.2720, however, would suggest the trend on a short-term basis has reversed and the pair was going lower again, probably to a target zone back in the 1.2600s where the pair was rangbound during February.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar struggles to gain traction after US inflation data – LIVE
The US Dollar is having a difficult time gathering strength against its rivals. The data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% on a yearly basis in February. This reading surpassed the market expectation and January's increase of 3.1%.
EUR/USD stays below 1.0950 after US CPI data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range slightly below 1.0950 in the early American session on Tuesday. Although the data from the US showed that the Core CPI rose 0.4% on a monthly basis, it failed to provide a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2800 as markets assess US inflation report
GBP/USD recovered to the 1.2800 area and erased a small portion of its daily losses in the American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds it difficult to gather strength after the data showed that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% on a monthly basis in February as expected.
Gold rebounds to $2,180 as US yields struggle to gain traction
Gold reversed its direction and climbed to the $2,180 area on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.1% after February inflation data from the US, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Ethereum price unlikely to be moved by SEC ETF decision as approval odds diminish, analysts say
Ethereum’s recent technical updates have reduced the probability of a Spot Ether ETF approval, according to analysts at Blofin. SEC’s decision on Spot Ethereum ETF may not influence the breakthrough of Ether price, experts say.