GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound tests the descending triangle breakout below 1.2100

- Test of the descending triangle breakout will provide a buying opportunity at bargain prices.
- Fed’s view of policy moderation has infused fresh blood into risk-sensitive currencies.
- Oscillation in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 by the RSI (14) adds to the upside filters.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance after dropping from the round-level resistance of 1.2100 in the Asian session. Exhaustion in the upside momentum has faded Cable’s rally for a while, however, the upside bias is still intact amid the risk appetite theme.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to build a cushion around 105.50 as Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell has supported moderation of policy tightening to safeguard the United States economy from any crash.
On an hourly scale, the Cable is expected to test the breakout of the descending triangle chart pattern near 1.2060. The downward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from November 24 high at 1.2154 while the horizontal support is plotted from November 28 low at 1.1941.
It is worth noting that Cable witnessed a responsive buying action on Wednesday around 1.1900 that safeguarded the descending triangle breakdown. This has also strengthened the odds of an upside move ahead.
Advancing 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2030 adds to the upside filters. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a continuation of bullish momentum.
Going forward, a corrective move near the 1.2060 area will present a bargain buying opportunity for the market participants, which will drive the Cable towards Monday’s high at 1.2118, followed by November 24 high at 1.2154.
Alternatively, a decisive drop below Wednesday’s low at 1.1900 will drag the Cable toward November 22 low at 1.1825. A slippage below the latter will drag the pair to near November 21 low at 1.1779.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2082
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1786
|Daily SMA50
|1.1455
|Daily SMA100
|1.1647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
