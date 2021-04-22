GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays corrective pullback above 1.3900

- GBP/USD struggles to extend late-Wednesday’s recovery moves, eases off-late.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels, seven-week-old horizontal hurdle to test the bounce off weekly support.
- Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA back the bulls.
GBP/USD cools down to 1.3930, fails to stretch the previous day’s U-turn from 1.3885, amid Thursday’s Asian session.
The cable followed strong RSI and successful trading above 200-SMA, crossed on Monday, to bounce off a one-week-old horizontal area during late Wednesday.
However, the corrective pullback will soon hit the first hurdle, namely 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-April downside, around 1.3960.
Even if the quote manages to cross the immediate resistance, the key horizontal area established since early March and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively near 1.4010 and 1.4020, will test the GBP/USD bulls.
Meanwhile, downside moves below the nearby horizontal support around 1.3910 will aim for a 200-SMA level of 1.3915.
Overall, GBP/USD is likely to remain firm but the upside momentum has a bumpy road ahead.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3931
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3806
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3725
|Daily SMA200
|1.3385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3669
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3956
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Complex candlesticks trouble bulls above 1.2000, ECB in focus
EUR/USD picks up bids to intraday high ahead of the week’s key event. ECB is expected to offer no fireworks but the BOC move keep momentum traders hopeful. Gravestone, followed by Dragonfly, test bulls between the key SMA, inside monthly rising channel.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
EUR/USD: Complex candlesticks trouble bulls above 1.2000, ECB in focus
EUR/USD picks up bids to intraday high ahead of the week’s key event. ECB is expected to offer no fireworks but the BOC move keep momentum traders hopeful. Gravestone, followed by Dragonfly, test bulls between the key SMA, inside monthly rising channel.
Dogecoin price disappoints on “DogeDay” but is still poised for a 50% rally
Dogecoin price fever is set to continue as the popular cryptocurrency forms a symmetrical triangle pattern on the intra-day charts. A couple more oscillations may be necessary to complete the continuation pattern, but DOGE is readying to print new highs later this week.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment, the Sentix Investor Confidence and Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes have been rising and surprising to the upside in recent months.