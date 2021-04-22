GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays corrective pullback above 1.3900

  • GBP/USD struggles to extend late-Wednesday’s recovery moves, eases off-late.
  • Key Fibonacci retracement levels, seven-week-old horizontal hurdle to test the bounce off weekly support.
  • Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA back the bulls.

GBP/USD cools down to 1.3930, fails to stretch the previous day’s U-turn from 1.3885, amid Thursday’s Asian session.

The cable followed strong RSI and successful trading above 200-SMA, crossed on Monday, to bounce off a one-week-old horizontal area during late Wednesday.

However, the corrective pullback will soon hit the first hurdle, namely 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-April downside, around 1.3960.

Even if the quote manages to cross the immediate resistance, the key horizontal area established since early March and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively near 1.4010 and 1.4020, will test the GBP/USD bulls.

Meanwhile, downside moves below the nearby horizontal support around 1.3910 will aim for a 200-SMA level of 1.3915.

Overall, GBP/USD is likely to remain firm but the upside momentum has a bumpy road ahead.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3931
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.3927
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3806
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3725
Daily SMA200 1.3385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.395
Previous Daily Low 1.3886
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.391
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3857
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3956
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.402

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

