Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 as weak US data meets UK political jitters

GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 as weak US data meets UK political jitters

The Pound Sterling (GBP) consolidates below 1.3700, edges down 0.2% during the North American session on Tuesday as the Greenback pares some of its earlier losses after the release of worse-than-expected US data. GBP/USD trades at 1.3660 after hitting a daily high of 1.3700. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward nine-day EMA support near 1.3650

GBP/USD remains subdued after two days of losses, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a persistent bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel. Read More...

GBP/USD edges lower below 1.3700 on UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair trades on a weaker note around 1.3685 during the European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) amid political risk in the United Kingdom (UK) and rising expectations of near-term Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts. Read More...