Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 as weak US data meets UK political jitters

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) consolidates below 1.3700, edges down 0.2% during the North American session on Tuesday as the Greenback pares some of its earlier losses after the release of worse-than-expected US data. GBP/USD trades at 1.3660 after hitting a daily high of 1.3700. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward nine-day EMA support near 1.3650

GBP/USD remains subdued after two days of losses, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a persistent bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel. Read More...

GBP/USD edges lower below 1.3700 on UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair trades on a weaker note around 1.3685 during the European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower against the US Dollar (USD) amid political risk in the United Kingdom (UK) and rising expectations of near-term Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts. Read More...

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1900

EUR/USD edges a tad lower around the 1.1900 area, coming under mild pressure despite the US Dollar keeps the offered stance on turnaround Tuesday. On the US data front, December Retail Sales fell short of expectations, while the ADP four week average printed at 6.5K.

GBP/USD looks weak near 1.3670

GBP/USD trades on the back foot around the 1.3670 region on Tuesday. Cable’s modest retracement also comes in tandem with the decent decline in the Greenback. Moving forward, the US NFP and CPI data in combination with key UK releases should kee the quid under scrutiny in the next few days.

Gold flirts with daily lows near $5,000

Gold comes under marked selling pressure on Tuesday, giving back part of its recent two day advance and threatening to challenge the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s correction follows a better tone in the risk complex, a lower Greenback and shrinking US Treasuty yields.

AI Crypto Update: BankrCoin, Pippin surge as sector market cap steadies above $12B

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment is largely on the back foot with major coins such as Bittensor (TAO) and Internet Computer (ICP) extending losses amid a sticky risk-off sentiment.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

XRP holds $1.40 amid ETF inflows and stable derivatives market

Ripple trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

