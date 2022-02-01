GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pokes short-term resistance line above 1.3500

- GBP/USD grinds higher around weekly top following three-day uptrend.
- A three-week-old resistance line tests buyers ahead of 100-SMA.
- Bullish MACD, sustained break of 50-SMA favor buyers.
- Sellers need validation from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement to take fresh entries.
GBP/USD bulls attack nearby resistance line around the weekly high of 1.3528 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the pair buyers take a breather following a three-day rebound from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2021 to early January 2022 upside.
Other than the bounce from the key Fibo. level, firmer MACD and the cable pair’s ability to stay beyond the 50-SMA level also keeps buyers hopeful to overcome the immediate trend line resistance, stretched from January 13, around 1.3530.
Even so, the 100-SMA level near 1.3560 will act as an extra filter to the north before fueling the GBP/USD prices towards the previous month’s peak of 1.3748.
Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the 50-SMA level of 1.3470 ahead of highlighting a convergence of the previous resistance line from January 20 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 1.3385.
It’s worth noting that January’s low of 1.3357 could also test the GBP/USD bears before giving them controls to aim for the sub-1.3300 area.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3523
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|1.3449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3559
|Daily SMA50
|1.342
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.346
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3387
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3358
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3432
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3506
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3551
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
