GBP/USD Price Analysis: Overbought RSI prods Cable bulls at multi-day top near 1.2860 ahead of UK employment

  • GBP/USD grinds near the highest level since April 2022, marked the previous day.
  • Clear upside break of 1.2850 hurdle, bullish MACD signals favor Cable buyers.
  • Overbought RSI conditions test Pound Sterling’s upside momentum within two-month-old rising wedge.
  • Convergence of 61.8% FE, wedge’s top line appear a tough nut to crack for bulls.

GBP/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels since April 2022, making rounds to 1.2860-65 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable traders await the latest round of UK employment data to confirm the recent hawkish comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey.

Apart from the BoE Governor Bailey’s speech, the Pound Sterling’s ability to cross the 1.2850 hurdle, comprising multiple tops marked since late June, also keeps the GBP/USD pair buyers hopeful ahead of the key UK jobs report. Adding strength to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals.

However, the overbought RSI (14) line checks the bulls within a two-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.

With this, the Cable pair is likely to witness a pullback towards the 1.2850 resistance-turned-support before recalling the sellers. Though, the quote’s further downside appears difficult.

That said, the 21-DMA support of around 1.2740, the stated rising wedge’s bottom line near 1.2675 and a four-month-old upward-sloping trend line close to 1.2590 will act as additional downside filters before giving control to the GBP/USD bears.

On the flip side, a convergence of the aforementioned bearish chart pattern’s top line and 61.8% Fibonacci Extension (FE) of its late May to June 29 moves, near 1.2925, appears a tough nut to crack for the Cable buyers. Also challenging the GBP/USD buyers is the 1.3000 psychological magnet.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2863
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 1.2839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2714
Daily SMA50 1.2574
Daily SMA100 1.2412
Daily SMA200 1.2158
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.285
Previous Daily Low 1.2726
Previous Weekly High 1.285
Previous Weekly Low 1.2659
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2773
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2681
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2637
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2884
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3007

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

