GBP/USD Price Analysis: Needs to spend more time amid volatility contraction

- A minor rebound in risk-off impulse has dragged the cable below 1.1300.
- The DXY has reclaimed the critical resistance of 112.00.
- A symmetrical triangle formation indicates a consolidation head.
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed mild selling pressure and has dropped below the critical support of 1.1300 in the early European session. A soft decline in the S&P500 futures has delivered a rebound in the risk-off profile. The US dollar index (DXY) has reclaimed the critical resistance of 112.00 and has also delivered an upside break of the morning consolidation range.
On an hourly scale, the cable is oscillating in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern that signals a volatility contraction. The upward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is placed from October 12 low at 1.0924 while the downward-sloping trendline is plotted from October 5 high at 1.1496.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1291 is overlapping with the asset, which indicated a rangebound structure.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates the unavailability of a potential trigger.
Going forward, an upside break of October 17 high at 1.1440 will drive the cable towards September 14 high at 1.1590, followed by September 13 high at 1.1738.
On the flip side, a drop below Friday’s low at 1.1060 will drag the asset toward the psychological support of 1.1000. If cable surrenders the psychological support, it will expose to more downside towards October 12 low at 1.0924.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1278
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.118
|Daily SMA50
|1.1413
|Daily SMA100
|1.1771
|Daily SMA200
|1.2407
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1409
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1258
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1467
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1524
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
