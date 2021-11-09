GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes acceptance above 1.3570 to unleash additional recovery

- GBP/USD rebounds firmly from two-month lows, recaptures 1.3550.
- Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger pose risks to the cable’s recovery.
- Bearish daily RSI keeps the sellers hopeful, as 1.3570 offers stiff resistance.
GBP/USD is consolidating the recent recovery rally from two-month lows of 1.3424, as buyers continue to challenge sellers’ commitments amid persistent Brexit concerns.
A lack of progress on the Brexit front combined with the impending threat of the UK triggering Article 16 keeps the pound bulls at bay.
However, a broadly weaker US dollar, despite a cautious market mood, could likely offset the Brexit risks, boding well for the cable. The focus now shifts towards the speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BOE Governor Andrew Bailey for fresh hints on the monetary policy.
Looking at GBP/USD’s daily chart, the bears are fighting for control, as bulls appear to find stiff resistance at the horizontal trendline hurdle around the 1.3568-1.3570 region.
If the buyers manage to gain the upper hand, then the spot could head higher to test November 2 lows of 1.3605.
Further up, the 1.3650 psychological level will be next on the bulls’ minds.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, continues to trade below the midline, questioning the recovery momentum in the cable.
Selling resurgence could call for a test of the 1.3500 level, below which Monday’s low of 1.3450 could be challenged.
The last line of defense for GBP bulls is 1.3428, which appears at the rising trendline support.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3566
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3692
|Daily SMA50
|1.3697
|Daily SMA100
|1.3757
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.358
|Previous Daily Low
|1.345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3424
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.353
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as US dollar drops with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending a three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields lower, shrugging off a cautious market mood amid resurfacing Chinese property sector woes. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 amid weaker US dollar, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month amid a weaker US dollar. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.
Gold looks to $1,834 key hurdle amid softer USD
Gold benefits from the downbeat US dollar to refresh a two-month high of around $1,825. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over Fed’s next moves despite reflation fears. US dollar drops due to falling Treasury yields. Powell’s speech eyed.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to the latest report by CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs
NASDAQ: LCID jumped to its highest levels since February 2021 at $47.87 before retracing to $45.92 at the close, still adding 9.86% on the day. The Electric Vehicle (EV) stock is up 13% so far in November, having climbed 46% in October.