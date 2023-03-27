GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends bounce off 200-HMA to pierce immediate hurdle above 1.2200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • GBP/USD stretches recovery from 200-HMA, grinds near intraday high of late.
  • 100-HMA, previous support line from early March challenge bulls.
  • Upbeat oscillators, failure to break the key moving average keep buyers hopeful.

GBP/USD prints mild gains around mid-1.2200s as it defends the previous day’s rebound from the key moving average during early Monday’s sluggish trading.

In doing so, the Cable pair crosses a two-day-old descending resistance line, now immediate support around 1.2240.

It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals and gradually recovering RSI (14), not overbought also underpin the latest rebound in the Cable pair, which in turn suggests the quote’s further advances.

However, the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) restricts the immediate upside of the GBP/USD price to around the 1.2260 level.

Following that, the previous support line from March 08, close to 1.2320 at the latest, may act as the last defense of the GBP/USD pair sellers, a break of which opens the gate for the pair’s run-up towards the multiple tops marked during December 2022 and January 2023 near 1.2445-50.

On the contrary, pullback moves need to remain below the 1.2240 resistance-turned-support to lure intraday sellers.

Even so, the 200-HMA level of 1.2200 and the latest swing low of around 1.2190 can challenge the GBP/USD bears before giving them control.

Overall, GBP/USD is likely to grind higher but the upside momentum need validation from 1.2320.

GBP/USD: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expcted

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2244
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.2233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2085
Daily SMA50 1.2148
Daily SMA100 1.2093
Daily SMA200 1.1893
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2292
Previous Daily Low 1.2191
Previous Weekly High 1.2344
Previous Weekly Low 1.2167
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2137
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2083
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2287
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.234
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2388

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is consoldiating above 1.0750 in early Europe. The pair has turned sideways following the footprints of the subdued US Dollar Index, despite the looming global banking concerns and upbeat US PMI data. The immediate focus is now on Germany's IFO survey. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases toward 1.2200, Bailey speech eyed

GBP/USD eases toward 1.2200, Bailey speech eyed

GBP/USD is easing toward 1.2200, erasing early gains ahead of the London Open. A broadly subdued US Dollar is unable to lend support to the pair amid a cautious market mood and persisting global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold sellers approach $1,955 confluence as yields rebound amid banking, growth jitters

Gold sellers approach $1,955 confluence as yields rebound amid banking, growth jitters

Gold price (XAU/USD) slides $1,970 during a two-day losing streak heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the latest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar.

Gold News

Bitcoin is one week away from 'confirming' new bull market

Bitcoin is one week away from 'confirming' new bull market

Bitcoin has a matter of days to go before beginning a new macro uptrend, the latest analysis says. BTC price action is firmly on the way to abandoning its bear market.

Read more

Is Deutsche Bank next?

Is Deutsche Bank next?

Deutsche Bank has fallen 30% in the past few weeks. It collapsed sharply on Friday, and the Chancellor has had to reassure investors over the weekend that it is a strong bank. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures