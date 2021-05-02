GBP/USD Price Analysis: Depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800

- GBP/USD remains pressured between previous support line from April 12 and a three-week-old horizontal area.
- Downside break of 200-SMA, sluggish Momentum back recent weakness.
GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3800, down 0.08% intraday around 1.3816 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable struggles for a clear direction inside a trading range of nearly 50-pips comprising the key horizontal support and a short-term resistance line, previous support.
The quote’s latest weakness below 200-SMA and downbeat Momentum indicator suggests another attempt to break below the mid-April tops surrounding 1.3810. However, sellers may wait for a fresh low beneath the latest 1.3802, as well as a clear break below the 1.3800 threshold, for confirmation.
Following that multiple supports around 1.3750 and 1.3720-15 can entertain GBP/USD bears ahead of directing them to the previous month’s low near 1.3669.
On the flip side, 200-SMA level of 1.3830 guards corrective pullback beneath the previous support line near 1.3845-50.
Even if the GBP/USD prices cross the 1.3850 hurdle, lows marked during the last week around 1.3860 act as extra upside filters before highlighting the 1.3930 resistance for the buyers.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3818
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3872
|Daily SMA100
|1.3762
|Daily SMA200
|1.3427
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3803
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4079
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Bearish case building up
The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 150 pips on Friday to close the week in the red, a handful of pips above the 1.3800 threshold. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could complete a full retracement to 1.3668.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.