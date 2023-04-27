GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable buyers approach 1.2520 hurdle amid three-day uptrend

Share:

GBP/USD grinds higher after two-day uptrend, defends bounce off 100-SMA.

Firmer RSI (14), sustained trading beyond the key SMAs allow buyers to aim for three-week-old horizontal resistance.

Fortnight-old ascending trend line adds to the downside support.

GBP/USD gradually marches towards the key upside hurdle as it grinds higher following a two-day winning streak, floating near 1.2500 during the initial hours of Friday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the Cable pair defends the previous day’s rebound from the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while also justifying the firmer Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14, not overbought.

With this, the quote’s further upside towards a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since April 04, around 1.2505-20, can’t be ruled out. However, the pair’s additional run-up will depend upon how well it can stay beyond the stated hurdle as the Year-To-Date (YTD) peak surrounding 1.2550 could challenge GBP/USD buyers afterward.

In a case where the Cable pair remains firmer past 1.2550, a run-up towards the May 2022 peak of around 1.2665 becomes appealing.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need to break the 100-SMA support of 1.2440 to convince intraday sellers.

Following that, a fortnight-old ascending support line and the 200-SMA, respectively near 1.2410 and 1.2360, may prod the GBP/USD bears.

It’s worth noting, however, that the GBP/USD pair’s weakness past 1.2360 will make it vulnerable to visiting the monthly low of around 1.2275.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected