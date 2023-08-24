GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears flirt with 1.2600, focus on Fed, BoE talks

- GBP/USD remains depressed at the lowest level in two months, licking its wounds after falling the most since late July.
- Four-month-old horizontal support zone, nearly oversold RSI prods Cable sellers.
- Speeches from Fed Chair Powell, BoE Governor Bailey will be crucial for Pound Sterling's directions.
- Hawkish central bank concerns may favor bears but rejections of rate cuts can keep buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD seesaws around the lowest level in two months, after falling the most since late July to refresh the multi-day bottom, as markets await the top-tier central bankers’ speech on early Friday. That said, the Cable pair makes rounds to 1.2600 while poking a four-month-old horizontal support area surrounding 1.2590–2570.
Not only the strong support zone but the nearly oversold conditions of the RSI (14) line also challenge the Pound Sterling sellers ahead of Friday’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, followed by Saturday’s statements from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey.
Hence, the GBP/USD price may witness a corrective bounce ahead of the key events.
However, the 100-DMA hurdle of 1.2640 and the bearish MACD signals could challenge the Cable pair’s rebound.
Following that, a one-month-old descending resistance line and the 50-DMA, respectively near 1.2740 and 1.2790, will attract the bids before giving control to the Pound Sterling bulls.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beneath 1.2570 may seek validation from the early June swing high of around 1.2545 before targeting the 200-DMA support of around 1.2400.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2599
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0127
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00%
|Today daily open
|1.2726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2796
|Daily SMA100
|1.2637
|Daily SMA200
|1.2392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2615
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2672
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2939
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats and eyes 0.6400 on Fed hawkish comments, eyes on Powell speech
The AUD/USD erased Wednesday’s gains against the US Dollar on Thursday, as a ‘bearish-engulfing’ candlestick chart pattern emerges, suggesting that further downside is expected. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials Patrick Harker and Susan Collins weigh on the pair.
EUR/USD threatens 200-day SMA amid USD strength
On Thursday, the EUR/USD lost momentum and traded weak against the USD. Hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve (Fed) officials gave the Greenback traction, while the European calendar had nothing relevant to offer.
Gold buyers stay hopeful above $1,900 as Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom
Gold price seesaws around the weekly top while marking $1,916 as a quote during early Friday’s Asian session, despite fading the bullish bias on late Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal prepares to snap a four-week losing streak as markets await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
Mastercard to terminate four crypto card partnerships with Binance as exchange faces regulatory scrutiny
A Mastercard representative revealed plans to terminate its partnership with Binance. The two powerhouse names, one a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and the other the second largest payment processing corporation in the world, run a crypto card program together.
How much trouble is China’s economy in and is there a risk for global contagion?
China has long been the world’s growth engine, but that status is under threat as its economic recovery has hit a major stumbling block and the high-growth era seems to be well and truly over.