GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking monthly upside extension

- GBP/USD has been stuck in a trapped environment on the daily time frame.
- 4-hour bulls are taking on bearish commitments.
The bulls are in control from a longer-term perspective, but there is still work to do on the lower time frames, as illustrated in the following top-down analysis.
Monthly chart
The monthly outlook is bullish from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and support structure.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is also bullish with the bulls moving price away from the weekly support.
Daily chart
There is little here for the swing traders banking on a higher high until the daily resistance is broken.
4-hour chart
The price has made a recovery within the trapped environment which could see the pair rally to fresh 40hour highs within the channel targeting an upside break of daily resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
