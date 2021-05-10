GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling

- GBP/USD bulls are in charge across the charts.
- Cable is printing a bearish W-formation on the daily chart.
GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame.
The following also illustrates the bullish bias on the monthly and weekly charts.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart offers a bullish reverse head and shoulders pattern where the price would be expected to run higher and beyond the weekly resistance.
Daily chart
With that being said, there is the scope of a retracement considering the daily W-formation.
The 50% mean reversion aligns with the prior resistance at the neckline of the formation.
