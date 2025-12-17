US President Donald Trump orders total blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers

US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, Reuters reported late Tuesday.

"For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela."

Trump’s comments came after US forces seized an oil tanker in waters near Venezuela, and Washington has ordered a huge build-up of US military forces off the Venezuelan coast in an operation said to target drug smuggling.

Oil traders said prices were rising in anticipation of a potential cut in Venezuelan exports, but they were still waiting to see how Trump's sanctions would be implemented and if it would include non-sanctioned vessels.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is up 0.86% on the day at $55.55.