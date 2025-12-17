The EUR/USD pair steadies around the 1.1750 area during the Asian session on Wednesday, and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the highest level since September 24. Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop remains tilted in favor of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's post-US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) bounce from its lowest level since early October amid dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the economy added 64K jobs in November against consensus estimates for an increase of 50K and a fall of 105K in October. Additional details revealed that the Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.6% last month from 4.4% previous.

The mixed jobs data, however, did little to dent expectations that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs two more times next year. Furthermore, expectations for a dovish replacement of Fed Chair Jerome Powell contribute to capping the USD. A Wall Street Journal article indicated that US President Donald Trump will interview Fed Governor Christopher Waller, adding his name to the list consisting of National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh for the Fed top job.

The shared currency, on the other hand, continues to draw support from the growing acceptance that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting interest rates. Traders, however, seem reluctant and opt to wait for the crucial ECB meeting on Thursday. The latter will be followed by the latest US consumer inflation figures, which will play a key role in driving the USD demand and providing a fresh impetus to the EUR/USD pair. In the meantime, traders on Wednesday will take cues from the final Eurozone CPI print.