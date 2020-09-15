GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 23.6% Fibo. level of the recent slide

  • GBP/USD built on the previous day’s recovery move from seven-week lows.
  • Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for bullish trades.

The GBP/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and climbed further beyond the 1.2900 mark. The momentum pushed the pair to a three-day high level of 1.2925, nearing a resistance marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2763 downfall.

Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing recovery move from seven-week lows and assist bulls to aim back to reclaim the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3035 confluence region, comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level.

That said, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart is already flashing overbought conditions. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the negative territory – are yet to confirm the bullish bias. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.

On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.2900-1.2890 horizontal zone now seems to find some support near the 1.2860 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the fall towards the 1.2800 mark. The pair might then slide back towards the recent swing lows, around the 1.2765-60 region.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2916
Today Daily Change 0.0069
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 1.2847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3144
Daily SMA50 1.2972
Daily SMA100 1.2698
Daily SMA200 1.2735
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2919
Previous Daily Low 1.2777
Previous Weekly High 1.3279
Previous Weekly Low 1.2763
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2776
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2919
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.299
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3061

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

