GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 23.6% Fibo. level of the recent slide

- GBP/USD built on the previous day’s recovery move from seven-week lows.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for bullish trades.
The GBP/USD pair continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and climbed further beyond the 1.2900 mark. The momentum pushed the pair to a three-day high level of 1.2925, nearing a resistance marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2763 downfall.
Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing recovery move from seven-week lows and assist bulls to aim back to reclaim the key 1.3000 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3035 confluence region, comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level.
That said, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart is already flashing overbought conditions. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the negative territory – are yet to confirm the bullish bias. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.2900-1.2890 horizontal zone now seems to find some support near the 1.2860 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the fall towards the 1.2800 mark. The pair might then slide back towards the recent swing lows, around the 1.2765-60 region.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.2847
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3144
|Daily SMA50
|1.2972
|Daily SMA100
|1.2698
|Daily SMA200
|1.2735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2919
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2777
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2763
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.