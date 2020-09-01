GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-HMA towards 1.3400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD fades pullback from the yearly high flashed the previous day.
  • Short-term key SMA questions the pair’s downside break of one-week-old support line.
  • Bearish MACD suggests further weakness, an ascending trend line from August 25 offers additional support.

GBP/USD recovers losses from a multi-week high while picking up the bids near 1.3395 before Wednesday’s Tokyo open. The Cable refreshed the highest since December 2019 the previous day with a run-up to 1.3482 but couldn’t stay positive as the following pullback broke an ascending trend line from August 27 and recalled the 1.3369 level. The downbeat performance takes clues from bearish MACD to keep the sellers hopeful.

However, a clear break below the 50-HMA level of 1.3379 becomes necessary for the pair to visit a bit longer support line, at 1.3295 now.

In a case where the bears dominate past-1.3295, multiple levels marked during the late-August around 1.3230 and 1.3160 can entertain the traders.

On the flip side, a clear break of the adjacent resistance line, previous support, near 1.3420, will be enough for the bulls to challenge the latest high around 1.3485 and aim for the 1.3500 threshold.

Though, the quote’s further upside depends upon how well it crosses December 2019 top surrounding 1.3515.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3395
Today Daily Change 26 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 1.3369
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3139
Daily SMA50 1.284
Daily SMA100 1.2632
Daily SMA200 1.2732
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3396
Previous Daily Low 1.3301
Previous Weekly High 1.3357
Previous Weekly Low 1.3054
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.336
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3337
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3315
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3261
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.341
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.345
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3504

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls struggle near two-year high ahead of Aussie Q2 GDP

AUD/USD: Bulls struggle near two-year high ahead of Aussie Q2 GDP

AUD/USD consolidates from a 25-month high before attempting a bounce off 0.7360. US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, plays a major role. Aussie GDP can print the record GDP contraction, trade war with China and virus updates are also the key.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD hit 1.2011, retreats to 1.1900 level

EUR/USD hit 1.2011, retreats to 1.1900 level

EUR/USD shed some 100 pips from a fresh 2-year high as upbeat US data triggered profit-taking. The American currency, however, is far from bullish.

EUR/USD News

Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.

Gold News

WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA

WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA

WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.

Oil News

BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model

BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model

Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures