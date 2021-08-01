GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for 200-SMA retest

- GBP/USD remains sidelined after breaking two-week-old rising channel.
- Two-day-old double-top formation guards immediate upside, channel’s resistance line acts as extra hurdle to the north.
- Descending Momentum line also strengths bearish hopes towards monthly low.
GBP/USD begins the trading week on lower ground near 1.3900. The cable pair broke a short-term rising channel during the late Friday and teased bears amid a downward sloping Momentum line.
The selling currently aims to retest the 200-SMA support near 1.3835, a break of which could highlight the 1.3770 area comprising multiple levels marked last week.
In a case where GBP/USD bears keep reins below 1.3770, the early July’s low near 1.3730 may offer an intermediate halt during the fall to the previous month’s bottom surrounding 1.3570.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to stabilize beyond 1.3910 to reject short-term bearish bias.
However, any further upside will be tested by highs marked on Thursday and Friday near 1.3985 and the 1.4000 threshold.
It should be noted that the upper line of the stated channel surrounding 1.4040 also acts as a challenge for GBP/USD buyers.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3901
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3814
|Daily SMA50
|1.3947
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3984
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3888
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3925
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
