GBP/USD Price Analysis: Acceptance above 100-DMA/1.3600 to set the stage for further gains

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and reversed an early slide to sub-1.3500 levels.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent move up.
- Acceptance above 100-day SMA and the 1.3600 mark will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook.
The GBP/USD pair showed some resilience below the key 1.3500 psychological mark and has now recovered a major part of its intraday losses. The pair was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily high, around the 1.3540-30 region heading into the North American session.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of dip-buying near support marked by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3834-1.3161 downfall favours bullish traders. That said, the GBP/USD pair's inability to find acceptance above the 100-day SMA and the overnight rejection near the 1.3600 mark warrants some caution.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This further validates the near-term constructive set-up, though it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3600 mark before positioning for any further gains.
The GBP/USD pair might then aim to accelerate the momentum towards challenging a downward-sloping trend-line resistance, currently around the 1.3680 region. The mentioned hurdle extends from the July 2021 swing high, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent strong move up from the vicinity of mid-1.3100s.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3500-1.3490 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the 1.3460-55 region. Any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3430-25 area (38.2% Fibo.), which should help limit the downside near the 1.3400 mark.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels would negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the downfall towards testing the 23.6% Fibo. support, around the 1.3320-15 region.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3537
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.355
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3368
|Daily SMA50
|1.3406
|Daily SMA100
|1.3558
|Daily SMA200
|1.3743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3523
|Previous Weekly High
|1.355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
