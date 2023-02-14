GBP/USD Price Analysis: A breakout of triangle looks likely amid positive market impulse

- GBP/USD is hovering near the edge of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern for a breakout.
- Economic events such as the US Inflation and the UK employment data might keep Cable volatile.
- The RSI (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is already active.
The GBP/USD pair has refreshed its day’s high above the critical resistance of 1.2150 in the Asian session. The Cable has picked strength amid the improved risk appetite of investors after they digested the United States inflation-inspired anxiety.
S&P500 futures are displaying a subdued performance after a bullish Monday, portraying a minor caution amid overall positive sentiment. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has further dropped below 102.85, showing a sheer decline in the safe-haven’s appeal. The Pound Sterling will display a power-pack action after the release of the United Kingdom employment data.
GBP/USD is hovering near the edge of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern formed on an hourly scale. The upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from February 7 low at 1.1961 while the downward-sloping trendline is plotted from February 3 high at 1.2264.
Advancing 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2118, adds to the upside filters.
A confident breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle above February 9 high at 1.2192 will trigger the volatility expansion, which will drive the asset toward February 3 high at 1.2264. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to the round-level resistance of 1.2300.
On the contrary, a decline in the Cable below February 9 low at 1.2057 will drag the asset toward January 3 low at 1.1900 followed by horizontal support placed from January 6 low around 1.1841.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.215
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2254
|Daily SMA50
|1.2186
|Daily SMA100
|1.1859
|Daily SMA200
|1.1944
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2031
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2304
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
