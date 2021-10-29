GBP/USD: Pound's response to BoE is unpredictable – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out that the Bank of England (BoE) is set to hike interest rates when it meets next week with clear rhetoric and pricing, pointing to action. They see an unpredictable response regarding the pound in the currency market.
Key Quotes:
“Following clear and explicit guidance from BoE Governor Bailey earlier this month we decided to move forward the timing of the first-rate hike by the BoE to next week – we maintain that view now and expect the MPC to vote in favour of a 15bps hike in Bank Rate taking it to 0.25%. It remains a close call with the strongest argument favouring a delay being to provide more time for assessing labour market conditions following the end of the Job Retention Scheme. But the possible confusion (market now expects a move) created by not hiking will likely sway a majority to act now.”
“We expect the BoE to remain on hold in December and hike by 25bps in February 2022.”
“Based on the recent FX response to central bank guidance we could well see GBP dismissing this guidance of slower tightening going forward. However, we would expect GBP to ultimately weaken on the back of a 15bp hike and guidance suggesting the need for less tightening than what is currently priced. That message may not be explicit but should be implied by the MPR forecasts.”
“The MPR should be the tool in which the BoE signals rate hikes are coming but not as much as priced which should ultimately weigh on GBP performance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?