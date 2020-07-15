GBP/USD path of least resistance is down ahead of critical data – Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is looking for a new direction after the UK clashed with China over Huawei and ahead of all-important inflation, jobs, and retail sales figures from the UK. How is the currency pair positioned?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that cable faces a wall of resistance at 1.2589, which is a dense cluster including the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, the BB 4h-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 4-one-day, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the BB 1h-Upper, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and more.

Further above, the next cap is at 1.2673, which is the convergence of the PP one-day R3 and the previous weekly high.

Support awaits at 1.2535, which is the confluence of the SMA 10-one-day and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.

Further down, the next cushion is at 1.2490, which is the meeting point of the BB one-day Middle and the SMA 100-4h.

This is how it looks on the tool:

