GBP/USD pares weekly losses above 1.3800, UK employment data, PM Johnson eyed

- GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid third downbeat day of the week.
- Brexit woes remain on the table, UK registers highest covid infections since January.
- DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears.
- Powell testimony 2.0, US second-tier data and UK PM Johnson’s speech join the watcher’s list.
GBP/USD picks up bids from the day’s low to 1.3832, trimming intraday losses to 0.20%, ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable seems to benefit from the pause in the US dollar rebound while also staying hopeful of an upbeat jobs report from the UK by the press time.
US dollar index (DXY) dropped the most in over a week the previous day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned that a “lots of notice” would be given before adjusting the monetary policy in his bi-annual testimony. That said, the greenback gauge adds 0.07% gains to the day’s open despite the recent subdued performance around 92.45.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Britain and abroad, as well as the market’s fears of the Fed’s monetary policy adjustments, following the Bank of Canada (BOC) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), seem to have recently put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar. The strong prints of US Producer Price Index (PPI) ex Food & Energy for June, 5.6% versus 5.1%, add to the market’s reflation woes.
On the other hand, the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose past 2.2% YoY expectations to 2.5% and pushed the BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden to say, per Reuters, “The BoE might start to think about reversing its huge monetary stimulus sooner than he previously expected due to growing inflation pressures as Britain's economy bounces back from its COVID slump.”
It’s worth noting that the UK registered over 40,000 daily infections for the first time since January, per the latest readings from Reuters. Also negative for the GBP/USD prices could be the on-going Brexit jitters wherein UK’s Brexit Minister David Frost blames the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol, for the recent jump in Irish trade, while the British fishing industry experts’ warn of further EU-UK jitters, per the Financial Times (FT).
Amid these plays, stock futures remain mildly offered while the US 10-year Treasury yield remains pressured for the second consecutive day.
Looking forward, UK month Claimant Count Change for June, prior -92.6K and Unemployment Rate for three months to May, expected to remain unchanged at 4.7%, will be crucial for GBP/USD traders. Also important will be how UK PM Johnson “will vow on Thursday to "level up" the forgotten parts of Britain,” per Reuters, as well as Powell’s second-round of testimony and covid updates, not forget weekly US Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index figures. Amid all these plays, GBP/USD is likely to remain pressured as the latest BOE meeting rejected bulls and the UK’s covid conditions are comparatively bitter than the US.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD snapped a two-day downtrend the previous day but couldn’t cross the 100-day EMA hurdle of 1.3890. Even so, the upward sloping Momentum line joins the quote’s successful trading above the three-month-old support line near 1.3740 and 200-day EMA around 1.3690 favor buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3832
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.386
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3861
|Daily SMA50
|1.4018
|Daily SMA100
|1.3938
|Daily SMA200
|1.3687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1860 holds the key to further recovery
EUR/USD bulls take a breather, following the strongest daily gains in a month. Further gains envisioned on MACD conditions but bulls seek falling wedge confirmation for conviction. 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, sellers could aim for a yearly low on a fresh downside.
GBP/USD: Recovery remains capped below 100-day EMA
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains in a choppy range below the key EMA. Upbeat momentum, sustained trading above crucial supports keep buyers hopeful.
Gold struggles around 200-DMA amid US dollar’s rebound
Gold price is posting small losses so far this Thursday, as the bulls face stiff resistance at the 200-DMA at $1826. The latest pullback in gold price can be attributed to a broad-based US dollar rebound, as the greenback licks its wounds following Fed Chair Powell-led blow.
DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194. The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend. A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Powell comments weigh on yields and the US dollar
US markets have opened higher, making fresh record highs and ignoring the weakness in today’s Asia and European session with the latest PPI numbers for June appearing to offer the prospect that inflationary pressure is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.