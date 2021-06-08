GBP/USD in the hands of US pres Biden around G7 /Irish border

- GBP/USD is trapped sideways in the consolidation of weekly gains.
- The Irish border will be a focus for the week as Us Pres Biden and UK PM Johnson plan to meet ahead of G7.
GBP/USD is pressured on Tuesday, falling 0.18% at the time of writing to 1.4150 from a high of 1.4184 to a low of 1.4120.
The pound is in a phase of consolidation and flows are driven through the US dollar with the market's attention split between the reopening of the UK economy and the US Federal Reserve.
Cable has been oscillating in consolidation and sideways channel within the $1.41-$1.42 range.
The pound has benefitted in recent weeks as investors back the UK on speculation of a faster reopening of the economy on the back of its vaccination programme.
In fact, the pound has been one of the best performing G10 currency against the dollar this year, lagging to only the commodity-driven Canadian dollar.
However, we have seen a slight recovery attempt in the greenback which has rallied 1% in the month of June so far as measured against a basket of currencies in the DXY index.
Strong incoming US economic data has propelled the Us dollar forward on expectations of a potential tightening from the Federal Reserve.
Additionally, the pound has been pressured on fading hopes of an imminent reopening of the UK economy
Reopening hopes had faded somewhat in recent weeks due to the rising cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first detected in India.
Health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too soon to say whether the June 21 plan could go ahead.
''Such speculation has already produced a warning from the hospitality industry about the potential for non-survival for many more firms,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''Although UK consumer confidence has been upbeat in recent weeks, the rebound is in danger of being hampered either by a delay to the lifting of restrictions or by an increase in Covid cases.''
In other recent data shown on Tuesday, British retailers reported a big boost in sales in May, after lockdown measures ended and a further relaxation of COVID restrictions on hospitality drew more shoppers into town centres.
The British Retail Consortium said total sales among its members, who include supermarkets and high-street chains, were 10.0% higher last month than in May two years ago.
Meanwhile, tensions between the UK and the EU regarding the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol will be a focus for the week (or possibly for weeks ahead) as the problems surrounding its implementations will be a topic of discussion between the US President Job Biden and PM Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall starting on June 11.
''There is speculation in the press that Biden could again tell Johnson that a UK/US trade deal could be in jeopardy if the protocol is not implemented by the UK.,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''UK press are speculating that the EU could be at the brink of a trade war with the UK if the Johnson government unilaterally extends the grace period in the Northern Ireland protocol. More generally, it is possible that any involvement from Biden this week will raise awareness of the difficulties that the UK is having not just with the protocol but also with other trade negotiations post Brexit.''
As for positioning, overall positioning on sterling remains net long, which means that the market is on balance betting for it to make gains. However, this could come undone if trade tensions garner media and financial markets attention.
''A year ago, the UK government had hoped that a US/UK trade deal would be an early Brexit success. These hopes dwindled as Trump exited the White House,'' the analysts at Rabobank argued.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4152
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.4183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3974
|Daily SMA100
|1.3905
|Daily SMA200
|1.3556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4191
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4111
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.416
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.22 after US JOLTs beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates but eurozone GDP was upgraded in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs came out at 9.29 million, significantly above estimates.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of a delay in the UK's reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD bulls looking to build on momentum beyond $1,900 mark
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,890 area and inched back closer to session tops, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. Friday's softer US NFP prints tempered market expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...