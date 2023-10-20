GBP/USD hovers below 1.2150 after retracing recent gains

- GBP/USD faces a challenge on risk-off sentiment in the market.
- Pound Sterling weakens on market caution regarding the BoE interest rate trajectory.
- US Dollar received downward pressure after Fed Powell’s comments on Thursday.
- Upbeat US bond yields contribute support to underpinning the Greenback.
- US Jobless Claims declined to 198K the lowest level since January. While Existing Home Sales fell 2.0%, the lowest level since 2010.
GBP/USD retreats from the recent gains on risk-off sentiment, trading lower around 1.2130 during the Asian session on Friday. However, the pair faced upward support in the previous session from a weakened US Dollar (USD) following comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
Powell made it clear that if there's convincing evidence of growth exceeding expectations or if the labor market stops progressing, the Federal Reserve could consider tightening monetary policy further.
Emphasizing that the central concern remains inflationary risks, Powell highlighted the importance of addressing potential economic imbalances. However, the policymaker indicated that the central bank is not planning to raise rates in the short-term providing support for the GBP/USD pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from the recent losses, bidding higher around 106.33. This could be attributed to the higher US Treasury yields, coupled with robust economic data from the United States (US).
United States (US) job data showed the economy remains solid. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims have dropped to their lowest level since January, signaling a solid and resilient job market. The report showed that Jobless Claims declined to 198K, which fell short of the market expectations of 212K for the week ending October 14.
On the other hand, Existing Home Sales Change fell 2.0% MoM in September, suggesting challenges in the housing market. The decline in existing home sales is particularly noteworthy, pointing to the negative impact of higher mortgage costs on housing market confidence.
Additionally, geopolitical tensions indeed have the power to send market sentiment on a rollercoaster ride. The ongoing situation in Israel, marked by preparations for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, introduces a layer of uncertainty for traders involved in the GBP/USD pair.
The scheduled address by US President Joe Biden on Thursday underscores the global significance of the matter, indicating potential impacts on a broader scale. Investors will likely be closely monitoring developments for their potential influence on currency markets.
During a relatively quiet session for major reports in the US. While Federal Reserve officials Logan, Mester, and Harker are scheduled to speak, it's anticipated that their speeches won't bring any unexpected developments.
On the other side, the GBP/USD pair is facing headwinds due to the uncertain trajectory of the Bank of England's (BoE) upcoming policy decisions.
The recent consumer inflation data from the United Kingdom, disclosed on Wednesday, showed a resilient headline CPI at 6.7% in September, defying expectations of a slight decrease to 6.6%. This unexpected result has triggered speculation about a potential BoE rate hike in November.
Adding to the complexity, earlier this week, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a minor slowdown in wage growth for the three months leading up to August. This development provides the BoE with an opportunity to consider maintaining interest rates at their current level.
The Pound Sterling is gearing up to conclude the trading week with a focus on UK Retail Sales data. Median market forecasts indicate an anticipated decline in September's Retail Sales, with a projected negative growth of -0.1%, in contrast to the 0.4% increase observed in August.
This data will likely draw attention from traders and analysts, shaping the narrative for the British Pound's performance at the end of the week.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2126
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2185
|Daily SMA50
|1.2419
|Daily SMA100
|1.2589
|Daily SMA200
|1.2444
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2123
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2296
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6300 after PBOC's status-quo, risk-off mood weighs
AUD/USD is defending 0.6300 after the PBOC left its Loan Prime Rate unchanged across the time horizon. The pair remains under heavy selling pressure, as risk-aversion extends into Friday's Asian session due to escalating Middle East tensions.
USD/JPY holds steady after Japan's National CPI, remains below 150.00 intervention level
The USD/JPY pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from the vicinity of the 150.00 psychological mark or over a two-week high. Spot prices trade around the 149.80-149.85 region, though lack any meaningful buying.
Gold needs to crack one key resistance to take on $2,000
Gold price is sitting at the highest level since July near $1,980, sustaining its ongoing bullish momentum early Friday. Gold price continues to capitalize on escalating geopolitical tensions between Gaza and Israel, shrugging off the relentless upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields.
Solana price turns bullish after confirming trend reversal, 20% gains incoming for SOL?
Solana price has confirmed a trend reversal, turning bullish after a stark fall beginning July to the pits of September. After pivoting on a key level, the purported Ethereum killer could be on course to foray into a $30.00 psychological range.
The Middle East crisis boosts Gold and Oil markets BRANDED
At the beginning of October, gold prices surged amid a renewed escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Investors have rushed to invest in this safe-haven asset, causing gold to rise by almost 4.5% on the previous week.