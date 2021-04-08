GBP/USD hovering around 1.3740, unable to profit from DXY slide

- Pound and US dollar among worst performers on Thursday.
- GBP/USD holds a bearish short-term bias, eyes last week lows.
The GBP/USD pair is flat on Thursday, hovering around 1.3740. The pair peaked at 1.3782 during the European session and then bottomed at 1.3717, the lowest level since March 31. The pound was able to defend the 1.3725 area while at the same time unable to benefit from a weaker US dollar.
A break of GBP/USD under 1.3700 would deteriorate the pound's short-term technical outlook, exposing the March low at 1.3670. The bias at the moment favors the downside, but the pair is showing enough strength to hold for now. A recovery back above 1.3815 would be a positive for the bulls, suggesting a test of 1.3850.
Cable ignores DXY slide
The US dollar is among the worst performers in the market on Thursday, weakened amid lower US yields. The 10-year yield bottomed at 1.62%, a fresh weekly low. The DXY dropped to 92.07, the lowest in two weeks. Economic data from the US came in below expectations, with initial jobless claims rising unexpectedly to the highest level in three weeks.
The pound continues to be affected by AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine drama. “The UK recommended refraining from using AstraZeneca's jab in the under 30s. While Britain is ahead in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, fear that AZ's immunizations may cause blood clots may put off some people from this inoculation and perhaps others”, explained Yohay Elam, Analyst at FXStreet.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3738
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3835
|Daily SMA50
|1.3854
|Daily SMA100
|1.3677
|Daily SMA200
|1.3321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3725
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3769
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3926
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
