GBP/USD holds steady above 1.30 handle ahead of US data, vote on Brexit bill

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD stalled its recent sharp pullback from 19-month tops.
  • Upbeat UK economic data provided a minor lift to the pound.
  • Bulls seemed reluctant amid renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit.

The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias and held comfortably above the key 1.30 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair showed some resilience below the mentioned handle and gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week. The early uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was solely led by some short-covering, especially after the recent sharp fall of over 500 pips from 19-month tops, touched in reaction to a landslide victory for the Conservative Party at the most important UK general elections.

Bulls preferred to stay on the sidelines

The British pound found some additional support from Friday's mostly upbeat UK macro data, showing that the economic growth during the third quarter of 2019 stood at 0.4% as compared to 0.3% estimated earlier. Adding to this, the UK current account deficit fell sharply to £15.9 billion during the July-September quarter from £24.2 billion deficit (revised lower from £25.2 billion reported earlier) recorded in the previous quarter

However, some renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets. This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, supported by an intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated towards capping any strong gains for the major.

Investors further preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of a vote on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's revised Brexit bill. The result of the voting is expected to be out by around 15:00 GMT on Friday, which should play a key role in driving the sentiment surrounding the sterling.

In the meantime, the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the final version of the Q3 GDP growth figures might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.303
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3067
Daily SMA50 1.2945
Daily SMA100 1.2604
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3134
Previous Daily Low 1.2989
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3045
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2957
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.319
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3245

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

