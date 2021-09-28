GBP/USD flirts with session lows, holds above mid-1.3600s

- GBP/USD came under fresh selling pressure on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- Surging US bond yields, the risk-off impulse lifted the safe-haven USD to over one-month tops.
- The lack of a strong follow-through selling warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
A strong pickup in the USD demand dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3660 region during the first half of the European session.
Following a modest uptick to the 1.3715 area, the GBP/USD pair witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday and reversed the previous day's modest gains amid a broad-based US dollar strength. The ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields pushed the USD Index to the highest level since August 20. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the major.
In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to the highest level since June 17 amid prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the Fed last week hinted that it will soon begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus. Adding to this, the so-called dot plot showed policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022.
The market expectations were reinforced by the overnight comments from Fed Governor Lael Brainard, New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment – amid persistent worries about China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis – further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the British pound was pressured by increasing signs of the fuel crisis in the United Kingdom. Fears that a driver shortage would hit fuel supply led to panic buying and long queues at many petrol stations. The UK is estimated to be short of more than 100,000 lorry drivers, which caused problems for a range of industries in recent months.
Despite the negative factors, the GBP/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck just above the overnight swing lows. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the USD price dynamics will influence the intraday momentum.
Later during the early North American session, investors will take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. This, along with the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3698
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3768
|Daily SMA50
|1.3789
|Daily SMA100
|1.3896
|Daily SMA200
|1.3843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3729
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3658
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3752
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3685
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3765
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3650 amid firmer dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD is extending the drop below 1.3650, undermined by the US dollar's strength and the UK's fuel problem. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD eyes $1730 and $1727 as next downside targets
Gold is off the lows but remains vulnerable amid the underlying narrative the Fed could announce a sooner-than-expected rate hike, as the TIPS market has also started pricing in higher future inflation.
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.