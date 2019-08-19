GBP/USD finds some support near 1.2100 handle, at least for now

- No-deal Brexit fears continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- A pickup in the USD demand added to the intraday selling bias.
- The focus shifts to Johnson’s meeting with Merkel and Macron.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Monday, with bears now awaiting a follow-through weakness below the 1.2100 round figure mark.
The pair failed to build on last week's attempted recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.20 psychological mark and met with some fresh supply on the first trading day of the week in reaction to incoming Brexit-related headlines. The UK PM Boris Johnson reiterated that they will be leaving the European Union (EU) on October 31, with or without a deal.
Brexit headlines continue to influence
This came after PM Johnson's spokesman said that there cannot be a formal negotiation with the EU until the backstop is dropped and further fueled fears of a no-deal Brexit. Meanwhile, the European Commission spokeswoman told reporters that the EU is prepared for all eventualities and sees no need for further measures to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, which is not the prefered scenario.
The pair quickly retreated around 60-70 pips from an intraday high level of 1.2173 and was further pressurized by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand, which seemed to extract some support from risk-on mood-led rally in the US Treasury bond yields, albeit absent relevant market-moving economic releases helped bulls to defend the 1.2100 handle, at least for the time being.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or weakens below the mentioned support to confirm a fresh near-term bearish breakdown as the focus now shifts to PM Johnson’s scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.212
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2205
|Daily SMA50
|1.2441
|Daily SMA100
|1.2675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY: Greenback is gaining ground against the Yen, trading above 106.55 level
USD/JPY is bouncing from multi-month lows while under the main daily simple moving averages. The market is trading above the 106.00 handle as the bear trend is on hold. Trade war news and US bond yields are the primary drivers of this currency pair.
Gold: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.