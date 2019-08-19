UK PM Johnson: Will be ready to come out of EU on October 31 deal or no-deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that they will be leaving the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal. "We are very confident that by October 31 we will be ready for Brexit," Johnson added. "There will be bumps on the road but we can get ready."

Regarding his meeting with Germany's Merkel and France's Macron, Johnson said they hope that they will compromise, per Reuters.

The British pound weakened modestly on these comments and the GBP/USD pair is now losing 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.2107.