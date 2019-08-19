UK PM Johnson: Will be ready to come out of EU on October 31 deal or no-deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that they will be leaving the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal. "We are very confident that by October 31 we will be ready for Brexit," Johnson added. "There will be bumps on the road but we can get ready."
Regarding his meeting with Germany's Merkel and France's Macron, Johnson said they hope that they will compromise, per Reuters.
The British pound weakened modestly on these comments and the GBP/USD pair is now losing 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.2107.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark
Gold prices edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the key $1500 psychological mark.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.