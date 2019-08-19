GBP/USD technical analysis: Hits fresh session low, bears eye a sustained break below 1.2100 handle

- The GBP/USD pair once again struggled to make it through the 1.2170-75 horizontal resistance and quickly retreated around 50-pips in the last hour, refreshing session lows.
- Despite the pullback, the pair has managed to hold above the 1.2100 handle - coinciding with 200-hour SMA - which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started gaining negative traction on the 1-hourly chart, supporting prospects for the resumption of the pair’s well-established bearish trend.
However, bullish oscillators on the 4-hourly chart warrant some caution for aggressive traders and make it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the mentioned handle before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Below the said support, the pair might turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2060-50 intermediate support before eventually breaking below the key 1.20 psychological mark to test its next support near the 1.1980 region.
On the flip side, the 1.2170-75 region might continue to act as an immediate barrier and is closely followed by the 1.2200 round figure mark, which if cleared might negate the negative outlook and set the stage for a near-term short-covering bounce.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2126
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2205
|Daily SMA50
|1.2441
|Daily SMA100
|1.2675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
