GBP/USD fails to hold onto recovery gains ahead of UK Services PMI

- GBP/USD again comes under pressure amid fresh news from Britain, broad US dollar strength.
- The UK PM’s policies on the jurisdiction, the environment gets criticism, odds for tough EU-UK talks increase.
- Updates from China, Brexit headlines could also join economic signals to offer an active day.
GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3025 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The Cable fails to extend the previous day’s recovery amid fresh accusations on the UK PM Boris Johnson’s crackdown on jurisdiction concerning terrorists and environment protection.
The Tory leader announced to repeal the law that allowed terrorists to be freed from jail after completing half the term. However, the opposition Labour Party lawmakers raised doubts over the Tories’ ability to pass any such regulations. Also weighing on the sentiment could be the widespread criticism of the UK PM Johnson’s environment policies that postpone performance on a net-zero emissions economy.
On the other hand, the greenback remains on the front foot following upbeat data flashed the previous day. It should also be noted that cautious optimism, amid fears of coronavirus, keeps the USD as market’s favorite.
The pair registered gains the previous day as the absence of further negatives on the EU-UK trade talks as well as better than forecast UK Construction PMI played their role.
Traders will now keep eyes on the final readings of the UK Services PMI for January. The Key activity gauge is likely to remain unchanged at 52.9. However, any surprise upside could reverse the early-day losses as it will then join the recent positive data from Britain.
The US economic calendar also has some key data concerning employment, activity and trade that are likely to justify the greenback’s strength. In this regard, analysts at TD Securities said, “We forecast the ISM non-manufacturing index to rise modestly to 55.3 in Jan following an already-strong 54.9 print in Dec, as the Phase One deal should give a marginal boost to sentiment. Separately, we anticipate a strong surge in ADP employment for Jan at 230k, up from 202k, and expect the trade deficit to have widened to USD 48.8bn in Dec.”
Technical Analysis
While a six-week-old rising trend line, at 1.2985 now, restricts the pair’s immediate declines, 21-day SMA at 1.3060, guards the quote’s immediate upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3023
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3058
|Daily SMA50
|1.3078
|Daily SMA100
|1.2885
|Daily SMA200
|1.2696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3047
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2941
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3207
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2974
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2981
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2968
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2862
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.318
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
