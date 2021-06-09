GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed

- GBP/USD cheers US dollar pullback to print mild gains, the third daily upside in four.
- Brexit negotiators from EU, UK meet in London for last ditched efforts to resolve NI protocol issues.
- Confusion over UK’s unlock, inflation battles stimulus hopes amid a quiet session.
- Brexit updates, China-linked news can offer intermediate clues ahead of Thursday’s key G7, US CPI.
GBP/USD eases from the intraday top, up 0.06% on a day around 1.4165, heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the quote rises for the third day in the last four, except the previous day’s drop, amid broad US dollar weakness. It should, however, be noted that cautious sentiment ahead of today’s key Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland (NI) border issues probe the optimists.
US dollar index (DXY) reverses the previous day’s gains around 90.05, down 0.07% as Treasury yields consolidate recent losses around the monthly low. Also testing the greenback bulls could be the mixed concerns over China and US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending. Worries over the Fed’s next move and Thursday’s key US CPI, not to forget the ECB, also favor USD sellers amid a sluggish session.
On the other hand, the lowest covid-led death toll in England and Wales help UK PM Boris Johnson to stay firm on his June 21 deadline for unlock even as the market chatters back a fortnight extension. Further, strong comments from Bank of England’s (BOE) Chief Economist Andy Haldane, relating to the housing market, firm up the calls of tapering and back the GBP/USD bulls in turn.
However, Brexit deadlock over the NI protocol and a less likely solution during today’s meeting between the European Union (EU) Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President and UK’s David Frost probe the sterling buyers.
As per the latest updates from the BBC, “The UK's Brexit minister Lord Frost has urged the EU to show ‘common sense’ during talks over post-Brexit rules in Northern Ireland.” On the same line, Reuters said, “EU President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her ‘deep concern’ on the implementation of post Brexit arrangements in a phone call to Boris Johnson.”
On Tuesday, EU’s Šefčovič warned the UK while saying, per Reuters, “Brussels will start a trade war with Britain if Boris Johnson overrides the Brexit treaty so that Northern Irish shops can keep selling British sausages.”
Given the contrasting outlook of the ex-neighbors, today’s Brexit talks are likely not to overcome the deadlock on the key issues, which in turn may weigh on the GBP/USD prices going forward. It’s worth mentioning that US President Joe Biden is up for meddling into the key Brexit subject resolution, which in turn gives another reason for today’s negotiations to fall.
Technical analysis
Although an ascending trend line from April 12, near 1.4110 defends GBP/USD bulls, 1.4210 guards the quote’s short-term upside. It’s worth noting that 1.4190 and 21-day SMA near 1.4145 act as extra filters amid a likely sideways grind.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4163
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3982
|Daily SMA100
|1.3911
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
Dogecoin primed for 25% impulse move
Dogecoin price has been on a slow descent since June 2 that took it below the mid-way point of a small range, indicating increased sellers. DOGE bulls' intention of reverting to the mean is apparent as it trades above a demand barrier.
Is the dollar dive ending?
Today the US releases include the April trade balance on goods and services, likely a less-bad number (if still horrendous), and JOLTS, which had hit a record high last month for openings. The FX market is in a wait-and-see mode.