GBP/USD eases below 1.2500 amid geopolitical risks, Brexit optimism

- Cable fails to sustain the upside on 1.2500 as geopolitical risks weigh.
- USD Index drops despite Saudi oil attack-fuelled risk-off, as the focus stays on Fed.
- Receding hard Brexit fears and Brexit deal optimism to keep losses capped.
Having failed several attempts to sustain near seven-week tops just ahead of the 1.25 handle, the GBP/USD pair is seen on a steady decline so far this Monday, with the risk-sentiment dented by the Middle-East tensions that weighed negatively on the higher-yielding GBP.
Focus on FOMC, BOE for fresh direction
The spot climbed to the highest levels in seven weeks last Friday at 1.2510, as Brexit optimism overshadowed upbeat US macro news-led surge in Treasury yields and the US dollar. The US Retail Sales, Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment and Business Inventories surpassed expectations.
The pound benefited from receding fears of a hard Brexit following the reports that the European Union (EU) may grant another extension to the UK to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Further, the UK Telegraph reported an EU diplomat, as saying “the best meeting since the negotiations with Frost started but not yet the beginning of a solution. " Meanwhile, the UK PM Johnson said that he is working to get a deal with the EU within weeks.
However, the latest leg down in the major can be mainly attributed to the risk-off flows, spurred by the attack on the Saudi Arabian oil facilities over the weekend. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed the responsibility of the attacks. But the US administration believes its Iran’s hand behind the attacks, spilling over risk-aversion across Asia.
Also, markets look to take profits off the table after the recent upsurge and ahead of the key central banks’ policy decision due later this week. The Fed is widely expected to cut the interest rates this Wednesday while the Bank of England “(BoE) is unlikely to act for now. Coupled with the latest unemployment figures, the solid wage growth story will likely keep the BoE comfortable in keeping interest rates on hold until the path of Brexit becomes clearer”, Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group noted.
In the meantime, the risk trends amid geopolitical, trade and Brexit developments will continue to drive the pair, as the macro calendar remains light on Monday.
GBP/USD Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2469
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.2502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2245
|Daily SMA50
|1.228
|Daily SMA100
|1.2517
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2508
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2435
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2378
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2632
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2757
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of EU-US trade dispute may weigh over common currency
EUR/USD may suffer losses in Europe on fears of a bitter confrontation between the European Union (EU) and its close ally US. Also, escalating geopolitical tensions in the middle east could put a bid under the safe haven treasuries and the US Dollar.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500 amid geopolitical risks, Brexit optimism
Cable fails to sustain the upside on 1.2500 as geopolitical risks weigh. USD Index drops despite Saudi oil attack-fuelled risk-off, as the focus stays on Fed. Receding hard Brexit fears and Brexit deal optimism to keep losses capped.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
Risk appetite slashed on oil, China data
Weekend attacks on Saudi oilfields that took out about 50% of the Kingdom’s daily output caused a surge in oil prices at the open this morning, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posting the biggest daily gains ever.