GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly top, around 1.2100 mark amid notable USD supply

- GBP/USD gains traction for the second straight day and recovers further from over a one-month low.
- The less hawkish signs by Fed’s Powell, sliding US bond yields undermine the USD and lend support.
- Expectations that the BoE is nearing the end of its current rate-hiking cycle cap gains for the Sterling.
The GBP/USD pair builds on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the 200-day SMA support and gains some follow-through traction for the second straight day on Wednesday. Spot prices climb to a fresh weekly high during the early part of the European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.2100 round-figure mark.
The US Dollar comes under some renewed selling pressure amid a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to offer fresh hawkish signals on Tuesday and reiterated that the process of disinflation was underway. This, in turn, raises hopes that interest rates may not rise much further, which, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the US bond yields and undermines the greenback.
That said, a generally weaker risk tone helps limit losses for the safe-haven buck and keeps a lid on any further upside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about economic headwinds stemming from the continuous rise in borrowing costs, the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Apart from this, fears about worsening US-China relations temper investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.
Apart from this, a dovish assessment of the Bank of England (BoE) decision last week also contributes to capping the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the UK central bank removed the phrase that they would "respond forcefully, as necessary". Furthermore, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that inflation will fall more rapidly during the second half of 2023. This raises speculations that the current rate-hiking cycle might be nearing the end and might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday, either from the UK or the US, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Hence, traders now look forward to speeches by influential FOMC members. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, should drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The focus will then shift to the BoE's Monetary Policy Report Hearings on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2094
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.204
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2275
|Daily SMA50
|1.2193
|Daily SMA100
|1.1816
|Daily SMA200
|1.1951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2096
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2044
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2013
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1898
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1834
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.