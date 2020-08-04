GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100

- GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key.
- UK Government unveils further economic help, Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends free port trade policy.
- EU policymakers ready to ease Brexit stand but virus woes still challenge Britain.
- Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3080, intraday high of 1.3088, while heading into the London open on Tuesday. Broad US dollar strength, coupled with the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenges to the UK, earlier inverted the Cable’s run-up to the highest since March. Though, increasing odds of a soft Brexit and the Tory government’s further economic push recently stopped the pair’s downside. Given the thin calendar details to watch for Tuesday, market players will have to keep eyes on the key risk factors like Brexit, COIVD-19 and US fiscal stimulus for fresh impulse.
“The UK government has confirmed a £900m funding boost for more than 300 ‘shovel-ready’ projects in England in an effort to speed up construction of homes and infrastructure, said the Financial Times (FT) early in Asia. The news follows earlier updates from Reuters, citing anonymous diplomatic sources, to say that the European Union (EU) is willing to compromise to rescue troubled Brexit talks by softening its demand that Britain heeds EU rules on state aid in the future. Also on the positive side is the UK Express headline indicating plans to introduce 10 freeports after the end of the transition period.
On the contrary, a surge in the UK’s new cases by 938, the highest since June, joins the broad US dollar strength to curb the GBP/USD price moves. Furthermore, chatters surrounding the British government’s warning to the medical suppliers to stockpile and former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s push for reopening the withdrawal agreement also challenged the pair bulls.
Market sentiment remains positive despite US policymakers’ inability to offer any decision on the unemployment claims benefits and the much-awaited fiscal plans. While portraying the same, stocks in Asia-Pacific gains whereas the US stock futures and 10-year Treasury yields await fresh clues to extend Monday’s upbeat performances.
Although the Brexit talks are likely to restart of August 17, updates concerning the UK-US and the Britain-Japan trade negotiations will join pandemic headlines to offer immediate direction to the quote. Additionally, policy deadlock in the US and the vaccine news, coupled with pandemic news, will also be the key to watch for near-term trade direction.
Technical analysis
An ascending trend line from July 20, at 1.3053 now, restricts the pair’s immediate downside ahead of 1.3000 threshold. Alternatively, bulls’ dominance past-1.3200 will have multiple resistances to tackle before attacking the yearly top surrounding 1.3285.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3074
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3075
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2746
|Daily SMA50
|1.2594
|Daily SMA100
|1.2433
|Daily SMA200
|1.2706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3113
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3005
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
