NZD/USD Price Forecasts: Drifts below 0.6030 amid mounting bearish pressure 

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is coming under increasing bearish pressure on Friday, amid a firmer US Dollar (USD), favoured by the dismal market mood. The pair trades below 0.6030 at the time of writing, after pulling back from 0.6076 highs on Thursday, drawing closer to the 0.6000 psychological level.

An AI-induced reversal in Wall Street has extended into Asian and European equity markets, triggering a risk-averse market mood that is underpinning demand for safe havens like the US Dollar. Investors, however, remain cautious ahead of the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, due later in the day, which might provide further clues about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) easing calendar.

US CPI is expected to have remained steady at 0.3% in January, and to have eased to a 2.5% annualized growth from December’s 2.7% reading. The risk is on a sharper-than-expected decline in price pressures, which, in the light of the disappointing figures recently seen in the US, would boost hopes of immediate Fed cuts.

Technical Analysis

The 4-hour chart shows the NZD/USD retreating from Thursday's high with a potential Double Top formation in progress. This is a common figure to anticipate trend shifts.

Technical indicators show mounting bearish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped below the key 50 level. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows expanding red bars, and the MACD line has crossed below the signal line, which suggests that sellers are taking control.

Support at the 0.6020 area is holding bears for now, and closing the path to the 0.6000 level and the weekly low, at 0.5997. Key support is at 0.5928, the February 6 low, and the neckline of the Double Top pattern. Immediate resistance aligns at the area between weekly highs at 0.6577 and the late January highs at 0.6095. Further up, the 2025 peak, at the 0.6120 area, would come into focus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)