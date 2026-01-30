EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro keeps hovering near the 0.8650 support area

The Euro is in a bearish trend since mid-November, with price action pinned to the support area around 0.8650 after failing to rise above the 0.8700 level earlier this week. Strong shop price inflation in the UK and murmurs of further ECB easing have weighed down the pair this week.



Data from Germany released on Friday showed that Gross Domestic Product grew above expectations in the third quarter, providing some support for the Euro. Investors, however, will await Eurozone GDP and German inflation figures to confirm the economic improvement.

Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP is at the neckline of a bearish Head & Shoulders

The daily chart shows the EUR/GBP trading at 0.8670 at a short distance from the neckline of a large Head & Shoulders formation, at 0.8650. Technical indicators support the bearish view. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is flat around the zero line while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in bearish territory, unable to return above the key 50 level.

A confirmation below the 0.8650 level, which has limited losses several times in January, might lure bears to retest mid-August lows, at the 0.8600 area. Further down, the next target would be at late June lows around 0.8515. Resistance levels are at the 0.8700-08710 area (January 27, 28 highs) and the January 21 high, at 0.8745.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)