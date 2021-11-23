GBP/USD: Brexit woes, firmer yields favor sellers near 1.3400, UK/US PMIs eyed

- GBP/USD grinds lower around one week trough, sidelined after two-day downtrend.
- UK’s Frost emphasizes ongoing NI talks as top priority, France warns Britain over fishing dispute.
- DXY tracks firmer yields as US President Biden nominates Powell for Fed Chairman.
- UK/US PMIs, US President Biden’s speech will be the key catalysts to watch.
GBP/USD consolidates losses made during the last two days around 1.3400 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. While US President Joe Biden’s nomination for the Fed Chair’s position recently weighed on the cable pair, Brexit jitters and the COVID-19 fears add to the bearish bias for the quote ahead of the UK and the US preliminary PMI numbers for November.
With no breakthrough on the Northern Ireland (NI) border talks with the European Union (EU), UK’s Brexit Minister David Frost said, per Sky News, “We can't carry on as we were before." UK's Lord Frost adds, "If, after Brexit, all we do is import the European social model, we will not succeed.” The policymaker also highlights that the NI border talks are his “top priority”.
On a different page, Independent came out with the news citing French warning to the UK as the fishing raw escalates among the old neighbours. “France has told the UK it is in its ‘best interest to settle’ the post-Brexit fishing dispute, saying if the two countries are to work together the UK must remain “true” to their word,” said the news.
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden’s decision to nominate Jerome Powell for another term as the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair and Richard Clarida for Vice-Chairman buoyed market sentiment the previous day. The traders’ zeal propelled US Treasury yields amid hopes of faster tapering and a rate hike during 2022, which in turn fuelled the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a new multi-day high.
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields rose more than the previous week’s loss in a single day while the Wall Street benchmarks also posted mild gains by the end of Monday’s North American session. That said, S&P 500 Future rise 0.12% intraday at the latest.
Looking forward, the UK employment, inflation and retail sales data have already fuelled the concerns that the Bank of England (BOE) will soon announce a rate hike. Hence, today’s UK PMIs for November will also be important to confirm the market’s bullish bias for the GBP/USD. However, the Fed rate lift concerns are stronger and may keep the quote pressured. Also challenging the pair buyers is the latest covid woes in Eurozone and the UK. Of late the coronavirus infections are on a spike in Britian even as the virus-led deaths recede, which in turn highlight fears of another round of local lockdowns.
Technical analysis
Unless rising past Thursday’s swing high, around 1.3515, GBP/USD bears stay directed towards a descending support line from late July, near 1.3290 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3398
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3546
|Daily SMA50
|1.3622
|Daily SMA100
|1.3714
|Daily SMA200
|1.3833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3457
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3384
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3514
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3484
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.351
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 2021 low above 1.1200 on higher yields, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD remains vulnerable around the 2021 low above 1.1200 amid a cautious mood. The US dollar tracks firmer yields as Biden’s nomination for Fed officials propel rate hike bets. Eurozone covid concerns continue to undermine the euro ahead of the Eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3350 amid Brexit woes, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3400, having failed to find acceptance above the latter, as markets remain cautious amid Fed’s tapering bets, looming covid and Brexit concerns. Focus shifts to the UK and US Markit PMIs.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined, with eyes on Fed and yields
Gold is looking to snap its three-day downtrend, attempting a bounce above the $1,800 mark amid a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. A corrective upside in gold price cannot be ruled out ahead of Wednesday’s US data dump and FOMC minutes.
Institutions undeterred by crypto market correction as Bitcoin funds continue to grow
Despite the recent cryptocurrency market correction, digital asset investment products dedicated to Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to grow. While November has been considered a less bullish month compared to October ...
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.