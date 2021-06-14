GBP/USD bounces off one-month lows, steadies around 1.4100 mark

- Brexit/COVID-19 jitters dragged GBP/USD to one-month lows on Monday.
- A subdued USD demand extended some support and helped limit losses.
- Investors seemed reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the FOMC meeting.
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 30-35 pips from one-month lows and now seems to have stabilised near the 1.4100 round-figure mark.
The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Monday and dropped to the lowest level since mid-May, albeit managed to find some support near the 1.4070 region. The British pound was being weighed down by Brexit jitters and worries that the UK may delay its plans to end restrictions fully in light of the spread of the Delta variant.
In fact, Senior ministers in the UK signed off a decision to postpone the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions beyond June 21. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement on the coronavirus situation later this Monday and push back the timeline to end lockdown measures. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the sterling.
On the other hand, expectations that the Fed might begin the discussion on tapering its asset purchases in the face of rising inflationary pressures extended some support to the US dollar. That said, a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and helped limit any deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.
Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting on June 15-16. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4103
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.4104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4157
|Daily SMA50
|1.4001
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4096
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4151
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
