GBP/USD aptly portrays pre-BoE anxiety near 1.2630 immediate hurdle on “Super Thursday”

- GBP/USD remains indecisive as the key Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision looms.
- Quarterly BoE report will be watched closely as inflation pressures British policymakers to stays hawkish despite economic woes.
- Terminal Rate, growth/inflation forecasts appear critical as BoE’s 0.25% rate hike seems already priced in.
- US PPI, risk catalysts also become important as Cable pair prods 13-month high.
GBP/USD retreats from intraday high while slipping back to 1.2620 as it inks the market’s cautious mood ahead of the all-important Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting. With this, the Pound Sterling pair remains unchanged on a day, printing three-day indecision of traders, heading into the London open on “Super Thursday”.
The Cable pair rose to a fresh high since April 2022 the previous day following downbeat US inflation data. However, the pre-BoE consolidation joined the US Dollar’s corrective bounce to prod the GBP/USD pair’s latest moves.
Earlier in the day, an improvement in the UK’s RICS House Price Balance for April, to -39% from -43% and -40% expected, joined hawkish forecasts from the UK think-tank National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) to favor the GBP/USD buyers.
“NIESR estimated annual consumer price inflation will be 5.4% in the final quarter of 2023 - well above forecasts from the Bank of England and the government's budget watchdog,” reported Reuters.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild gains around 101.45 after posting the biggest daily loss in a week as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.9% YoY for April versus market expectations of reprinting the 5.0% mark, being the first below 5.0% print in two years. It should be noted that cautious optimism in the market, portrayed by mildly bid stock futures and downbeat US Treasury bond yields, underpin the US Dollar’s corrective bounce ahead of more clues of the US inflation, especially amid downbeat China CPI and hopes of Sino-American diplomatic talks.
Given the above 10% UK inflation and the Fed’s dovish rate hike, the GBP/USD is likely to remain firmer even if the Old Lady, as the BoE is informally known, fails to suggest strong rate hikes for the future. With this in mind, Goldman Sachs said, “UK inflation on track to fall rapidly, helped by cooling global energy prices (but) was unlikely to drop enough to meet the BoE’s 2% target.”
Moving forward, GBP/USD traders will keep their eyes on the BoE’s quarterly monetary policy report as the Old Lady’s 0.25% rate hike expectations appear mostly priced in. In doing so, the British economic growth and inflation forecasts, as well as the central bank’s peak Terminal Rate, will be closely observed for clear directions.
Also read: Bank of England Preview: Bailey to break Pound's rally with reluctance to raise rates further
Apart from the BoE-linked moves, the Pound Sterling pair will also be affected by the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for April, expected to ease to 2.4% YoY.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD rebounds from the resistance-turned-support line stretched from early April, around 1.2600 at the latest. The Cable pair’s recovery moves, however, need validation from the weekly resistance line, around 1.2635 by the press time.
Also read: GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable turns defensive above 1.2600 on BoE “Super Thursday”
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2623
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2504
|Daily SMA50
|1.2337
|Daily SMA100
|1.224
|Daily SMA200
|1.1957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.268
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2603
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2652
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2436
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bitcoin miner Marathon first-quarter earnings beat estimates as SEC extends probe
MARA one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners in North America, reported a narrower-than forecast first-quarter loss per share as a rising bitcoin price and increased production helped lift the Florida-based company back toward profitability.
Earnings miss coupled with Disney+ subscriber loss punishes sentiment
Disney (DIS) stock drooped 4.8% afterhours on Wednesday as adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal second quarter fell YoY and missed Wall Street consensus by a penny.