GBP/USD: All eyes on UK’s first post-Brexit budget, monthly data dump

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces back ahead of the key catalysts from the UK.
  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to try various means to please Brexiteers amid coronavirus fears.
  • The EU-UK jitters continue with the bloc’s policymakers lagging in the preparations.

With the US dollar paring back its previous gains amid fresh risk-off, GBP/USD recovers 0.10% of Tuesday’s losses to 1.2925 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. While the US dollar index is marking losses after the stellar performance of the previous day, the British Pound buyers await key UK data and first budget after Brexit for fresh impulse.

An increase in the numbers of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US follows the fears that the labs working under the Trump administration lack resources for testing. Also weighing on the greenback could be an absence of details concerning President Donald Trump’s earlier promise of ‘major’ economic response to the pandemic.

In the case of Britain, Health Minister Nadine Dorries grabbed the headlines after being infected with the deadly virus. The UK authorities are now on the run to test nearly 10,000 people daily, as per the Financial Times.

Elsewhere, the UK PM Boris Johnson was recently criticized by the former Supreme Court judge to hostility to institutions such as the judiciary, the civil service and the BBC. Furthermore, the European Union’s (EU) Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier cites policymakers lagging behind their British counterparts as far as the post-Brexit trade talks are concerned.

While portraying the risk-tone, the US 10-year treasury yields fail to carry the previous day’s run-up, current down eight basis points (bps) to 0.67%.

Looking forward, the monthly data relating to manufacturing and industrial production from the UK as well as trade and GDP numbers can offer intermediate clues ahead of the all-important UK budget. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a major relief to the UK business houses and will try his hands to keep entrepreneurs tied to Britain after the actual Brexit (which may lose the London’s powerhouse status). The budget will also provide ample room for the business as well as locals to confront the negative implications of the COVID-19. Financial Times cite anticipate the Finance Minister to unleash the largest rise in public borrowing in 30 years.

Also Read: UK Budget Preview: Showing the way with fiscal stimulus? GBP/USD has room to rally

On the other hand, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as well as details of US President Trump’s coronavirus stimulus, if any, could make traders busy.

Technical Analysis

100-day SMA around 1.2990, followed by a 50-day SMA level of 1.3000, can question the pair’s bounce while sellers will look for entry below 50% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside, around 1.2855, to target the confluence of 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2710/2700.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2926
Today Daily Change 15 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 1.2911
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2942
Daily SMA50 1.3008
Daily SMA100 1.2994
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3129
Previous Daily Low 1.2882
Previous Weekly High 1.3049
Previous Weekly Low 1.2741
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3313

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1350 as US dollar wilts with Treasury yields

EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1350 as US dollar wilts with Treasury yields

EUR/USD jumps back on the bids and looks to retest the 1.1350 level amid unabated broad-based US dollar selling, as we progress towards the European opening bells, having stalled its corrective slide at 1.1275.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY looks to test 104.00 as risk-off remains at full steam

USD/JPY looks to test 104.00 as risk-off remains at full steam

With no stopping in the rise in new coronavirus cases globally and doubts over the US economic stimulus, the risk-off mood extends into Europe. The safe-haven demand for the yen, therefore, remains intact knocking off USD/JPY back towards 104.00.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD: All eyes on UK’s first post-Brexit budget, monthly data dump

GBP/USD: All eyes on UK’s first post-Brexit budget, monthly data dump

GBP/USD bounces back above 1.2900 ahead of the key UK macro catalysts. Chancellor Sunak is expected to try various means to please Brexiteers amid coronavirus fears. The EU-UK jitters continue to play out.

GBP/USD News

WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus

WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus

WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures