GBP/USD: All eyes on UK’s first post-Brexit budget, monthly data dump

- GBP/USD bounces back ahead of the key catalysts from the UK.
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to try various means to please Brexiteers amid coronavirus fears.
- The EU-UK jitters continue with the bloc’s policymakers lagging in the preparations.
With the US dollar paring back its previous gains amid fresh risk-off, GBP/USD recovers 0.10% of Tuesday’s losses to 1.2925 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. While the US dollar index is marking losses after the stellar performance of the previous day, the British Pound buyers await key UK data and first budget after Brexit for fresh impulse.
An increase in the numbers of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US follows the fears that the labs working under the Trump administration lack resources for testing. Also weighing on the greenback could be an absence of details concerning President Donald Trump’s earlier promise of ‘major’ economic response to the pandemic.
In the case of Britain, Health Minister Nadine Dorries grabbed the headlines after being infected with the deadly virus. The UK authorities are now on the run to test nearly 10,000 people daily, as per the Financial Times.
Elsewhere, the UK PM Boris Johnson was recently criticized by the former Supreme Court judge to hostility to institutions such as the judiciary, the civil service and the BBC. Furthermore, the European Union’s (EU) Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier cites policymakers lagging behind their British counterparts as far as the post-Brexit trade talks are concerned.
While portraying the risk-tone, the US 10-year treasury yields fail to carry the previous day’s run-up, current down eight basis points (bps) to 0.67%.
Looking forward, the monthly data relating to manufacturing and industrial production from the UK as well as trade and GDP numbers can offer intermediate clues ahead of the all-important UK budget. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a major relief to the UK business houses and will try his hands to keep entrepreneurs tied to Britain after the actual Brexit (which may lose the London’s powerhouse status). The budget will also provide ample room for the business as well as locals to confront the negative implications of the COVID-19. Financial Times cite anticipate the Finance Minister to unleash the largest rise in public borrowing in 30 years.
Also Read: UK Budget Preview: Showing the way with fiscal stimulus? GBP/USD has room to rally
On the other hand, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as well as details of US President Trump’s coronavirus stimulus, if any, could make traders busy.
Technical Analysis
100-day SMA around 1.2990, followed by a 50-day SMA level of 1.3000, can question the pair’s bounce while sellers will look for entry below 50% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside, around 1.2855, to target the confluence of 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2710/2700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2926
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.2911
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2942
|Daily SMA50
|1.3008
|Daily SMA100
|1.2994
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3129
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2882
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1350 as US dollar wilts with Treasury yields
EUR/USD jumps back on the bids and looks to retest the 1.1350 level amid unabated broad-based US dollar selling, as we progress towards the European opening bells, having stalled its corrective slide at 1.1275.
USD/JPY looks to test 104.00 as risk-off remains at full steam
With no stopping in the rise in new coronavirus cases globally and doubts over the US economic stimulus, the risk-off mood extends into Europe. The safe-haven demand for the yen, therefore, remains intact knocking off USD/JPY back towards 104.00.
GBP/USD: All eyes on UK’s first post-Brexit budget, monthly data dump
GBP/USD bounces back above 1.2900 ahead of the key UK macro catalysts. Chancellor Sunak is expected to try various means to please Brexiteers amid coronavirus fears. The EU-UK jitters continue to play out.
WTI: Recovery fizzles on coronavirus-led risk-off, EIA data in focus
WTI fails to hold onto recovery gains from the multi-year low. Fears of coronavirus weighing on future demand, higher API build supersede upbeat signals from Russia. EIA data, COVID-19 headlines will be the key to watch.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.