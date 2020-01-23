GBP/USD: All eyes on the BoE as bulls start to stall

- GBP/USD now hangs in the balance of the Brexit date and the BoE meeting.
- Brexit politics is something the BoE wants to be seen as avoiding.
GBP/USD is struggling in its correction and rally through the trendline resistance, meeting supply at the mid-point of the 1.31 handle with a bearish bias entering the charts. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3109 having travelled from a high of 1.3151 to a low of 1.3096.
The markets are getting set for the Bank of England on 30th January. However, while market expectations for a January cut have rapidly increased, it is not yet a done deal. Let's get into the arguments and fore and against a rate cut as soon as January. Spoiler alert - Bank of England could well be on hold considering a number of reasons, including a PMI rebound on Friday.
BoE to hold
First and foremost, this will be the BoE Governor, Mark Carney’s, last before Andrew Bailey, (Prime Minister Boris Johnson favourite over Brexit-dubious Minouche Shafik) comes in to take the helm at the Old Lady mid-March. Even though Bailey was deputy governor at the BOE for three years to 2016, he didn’t sit on the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee, so his monetary stance is more or less unknown. However, it would be very unusual for an outgoing governor, in their last meeting, to make such a move, especially due to the politics surrounding Brexit. After all, there are nine MPC members who will be unclear as to what future direction the incoming new governor will wish to steer.
This Friday, we will have PMI data and Monetary Policy Members, Tenreyro and Vlieghe, who joined the choir of members signing a dovish tune of late and who have been very specific about these forthcoming reports. Should the surveys rebound, it has been made clear, with a great deal of emphasis on the data, that the Bank of England could well hold-off. A rate cut following a rebound in the Composite reading would be peculiar.
Also, Brexit is scheduled for the following day – surely the BoE would want to see the impact that this has on the UK economy before making a move? The BoE has made clear time and time again that they will not be motivated by politics and a move around the date could be seen as stimulated by Brexit politics, a message the BoE does not want to send to markets – (Casting minds back, he BoE also held off in July post the referendum, despite markets pricing in a rate cut 100%).
Reasons for BoE to cut
On the other hand, analysts at Nordea, who see the BoE holding, offer some arguments on a list for cutting that has become longer recently as follows:
"Not only have there been dovish MPC signals, but inflation has also softened somewhat as we prewarned back in September. Moreover, it appears the BoE in contrast to 2018, when inflation also undershot target, is not worried about a weaker sterling. And while wages are still holding up nicely, there are some signs that wages could soon lose steam (see chart, note BoE used to be wage hawks, especially Chief Economist Haldane).
With less easing ammo left, it could be wise to move swiftly and aggressively (at least according to Saunders). The cost of waiting could thus be high and as Carney said in his January speech, the BoE only have around 250 bps left in its arsenal, when combining rate cuts, forward guidance and QE."
Overall, even if the BoE does cut rates as soon as the 30th, that doesn't mean we will now be in a new easing cycle from the BoE and therefore, any downside in cable could be shortlived. But then again, it will very much depend on how the Brexit trade negotiations go between the EU and UK.
GBP/USD levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.311
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3086
|Daily SMA50
|1.3048
|Daily SMA100
|1.2823
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3035
|Previous Weekly High
|1.312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to new 2020 lows amid ECB dovishness, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, at the lowest since early December. ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from acknowledging the recent economic improvement. Fears of the spread of the coronavirus are weighing on markets.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.31 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, off the highs. Coronavirus headlines are sending traders to the safety of the US dollar. Speculation about the next BOE move is rife.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market
The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.
XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce.
USD/JPY falls to fresh lows, correcting on WHO statement
USD/JPY has tumbled to print fresh lows since failing on the 110 handle, scoring 109.26 and meeting the 200-moving average on the four-hour chart.