GBP/USD: A bad recipe being cooked-up for the bulls

- It is a bad recipe being cooked up for GBP bulls whee considering CFTC positioning, poor UK data, Brexit and a dovish BoE.
- GBP/USD pair is technically bearish and keeps developing below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide.
GBP/USD is trading between a low of 1.2961 and 1.3008, relatively flat on the day at this juncture, in a market for the pound immersed in dovish rhetoric from the Monetary Policy Committee members ahead of the 30th Jan Bank of England interest rate decision as well as mixed sentiment surrounding Brexit trade negotiations.
GBP CFTC positioning over-stretched
At the time of writing, GBP/USD sitting at 1.3000 while net longs pile up to 16% of open interest accordion to the week 8-14 January CFTC data, a potentially bearish prospect for the pound, just as we start to see a widespread drop in USD long positions.
"With net longs piling up to 16% of open interest, GBP downside potential may be exacerbated in the coming weeks should negative headline news persist, not least on a possible rate cut or on the UK/EU trade negotiations," analysts at ING Bank argued.
Brexit back in focus
As for Brexit, following a Parliament end of year recess, news feeds are concentrated again and are starting to dish out mixed messages to keep sterling traders on high alert.
At the start of the week, we witnessed a bearish opening gap following a report doing the rounds quoting the UK's Finacial Minister pessimism for Brexit negotiations and an adverse effect on UK businesses. Sajid Javid has admitted businesses will be hit by Brexit as he fired off a warning to manufacturers that "there will be no alignment" with EU rules. More on that here.
BoE meeting 30th Jan critical for sterling's lifeline
We have seen mixed data of late from the UK economy as we head towards the BoE meeting at the end of the month. Crucially, the inflation data for the UK for December remains weak. The 12-month Consumer Price Index was seen easing to 1.3% and core inflation falling to 1.4% YoY. "Both are at their lowest level since late 2016 prompting calls for the BoE to cut the official cash rate," analysts at ANZ Bank argued, adding, "Sterling is treading water ahead of next week’s BoE meeting and the UK’s 31 January departure from the EU. Clarification on the UK’s negotiation priorities is needed to give GBP direction."
Additionally, the fact that services inflation is easing suggests the economy is slowing, as warned by analysts at RBS Economics. "The BoE’s MPC are sharpening their interest rate cutting spears. A cut on 30th January looks a distinct possibility. Financial markets certainly think so."
Moreover, the UK's Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.3% last November and the latest retail sales were also exceptionally weak for December and given that consumers were the main contributors to UK economic growth last year, December’s slump is especially disappointing. All in all, a bad recipe for GBP bulls.
GBP/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStret, explained that the GBP/USD pair is technically bearish:
"It keeps developing below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide. Furthermore, the 4-hour chart shows that it spent the day below all of its moving averages, which lack directional strength, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, although without clear directional strength. The risk of additional slides will increase on renewed that sends the pair below 1.2965."
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3001
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3015
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3069
|Daily SMA50
|1.3035
|Daily SMA100
|1.2795
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.312
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2942
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2872
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3193
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower
XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.
WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are trading on a firmer tone at the beginning of the week, managing to clinch tops in the vicinity of the key $60.00 mark.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.