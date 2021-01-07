GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bears seek an extension to 1.8580

- GBP/NZD price grinding higher for a 38.2% correction on the daily chart.
- Bears to collect additional liquidity before the target of 1.8580.
As per prior analysis, GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls with eyes on a daily correction, the price has played out as expected.
Current price
The price reached 38.2% Fibo to the pip and has started to resume the downside.
The resistance of the M-formation may need some more challenging before a downside correction.
The daily wick is compelling for an upside fill on the lower time frames which will provide additional liquidity for the downside target of 1.8580 and a -0.272% Fibo retracement of the corrective range.
