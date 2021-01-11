GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bears about to pounce?

GBP/NZD building up for a re-run to the downside.

The weekly bear trend intact below crical resistance.

In a follow up to the prior analysis, GBP/NZD Price Analysis: The dynamic support is critical, the price has extended to the upside for deeper penetration into the Fibonacci retracement levels.

However, the test of the 61.8% and the confluence of the M-formation's neckline resistance would be expected to hold.

This then gives rise to the prospects of a downside continuation in the next leg of the weekly bear trend:

Daily chart

This is now a critical level of resistance and failures here should confirm the downside narrative.

4-hour chart

Bears would be prudent for confirmations of a bearish environment on the 4-hour chart until committing to the downside.