GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bears about to pounce?

- GBP/NZD building up for a re-run to the downside.
- The weekly bear trend intact below crical resistance.
In a follow up to the prior analysis, GBP/NZD Price Analysis: The dynamic support is critical, the price has extended to the upside for deeper penetration into the Fibonacci retracement levels.
However, the test of the 61.8% and the confluence of the M-formation's neckline resistance would be expected to hold.
This then gives rise to the prospects of a downside continuation in the next leg of the weekly bear trend:
Daily chart
This is now a critical level of resistance and failures here should confirm the downside narrative.
4-hour chart
Bears would be prudent for confirmations of a bearish environment on the 4-hour chart until committing to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7700 amid US dollar strength, challenges to risk
AUD/USD struggles to keep latest bounce off 0.7665. AUD/USD stays defensive around the 0.7700 threshold, despite the latest corrective pullback, during early Tuesday morning in Asia. Risks dwindle amid virus woes, stimulus hopes and Sino-American tussle.
EUR/USD settles around 1.2160, could extend its slump
EUR/USD bounced from fresh three-week lows, but buying interest continues to decrease. Steeper decline expected on a break below 1.2125.
XAU/USD bullish commitments challenged
The price of gold is sitting at $1,846 and has travelled between a range of $1,817 and $1,856 on the day. Gold is flat towards the close on Wall Street while an aggressive rise in Treasury yields is turning heads.
Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action
Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking by market participants with short-term targets.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00
After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.