GBP/NZD Price Analysis: The dynamic support is critical

- GBP/NZD has a compelling technical case for a downside extension.
- Bears eyeing a break of dynamic support.
In a prior and recent analysis, GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bears seek an extension to 1.8580, GBP/NZD was grinding higher for a 38.2% correction on the daily chart.
Prior analysis
In the above daily chart, the price was forecasted to complete at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the M-formation's bearish impulse.
Current market
At this juncture, the pair can firmly be on the bear's watchlist for a prolonged deceleration of the correction as the price meets a confluence of the 38.2% Fibo, structure and the 10-day moving average.
While higher grounds are still not out of the question, a downside extension would be expected to reach in the region of at least 1.8580 as a measured Fibonacci target.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart offers a bearish environment with MACD below zero.
The price now needs to break out below the 10-moving average and the rising trendline support that would be expected to act as resistance on a subsequent restest of the structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
